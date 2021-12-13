James Bond producer says iconic spy could be non-binary in future films

A James Bond producer has opened up about the possibility of the next 007 being non-binary.

Back in October, Daniel Craig ended his longstanding run as the infamous 007 agent James Bond.

Since the release of No Time Die, fans have begun to speculate who would be taking over the iconic role.

In a recent interview with the Girls On Film podcast, producer Barbra Broccoli gave her opinions regarding a potential non-binary or female James Bond.

“I don’t think that we should be making films where women are playing men. I think we should be making more films about women and create female characters,” she said. ”I think Bond will be a man.”

When asked if the legendary spy could be non-binary, Broccoli said she was open to the idea.

“Who knows? I mean, I think it’s open. We just have to find the right actor,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Broccoli was asked if the character could be played by BIPOC actor to which she responded “absolutely.”

“We want the actor to be British. I think British is kind of the key thing and British, as we know, can be many many things.”

In terms of LGBTQ+ representation, the Bond franchise has slowly introduced queer characters and elements.

In the latest film No Time To Die, fan favourite character Q (Ben Whishaw) seemingly confirmed that he was queer in a one-off scene.