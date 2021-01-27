Here’s the first look of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer

Pablo Larraín’s Spencer has begun filming and Kristen Stewart looks spot on as Diana in the upcoming biopic.

The first look of Kristen Stewart as Diana has been revealed and we think she looks STUNNING.

Pablo Larraín’s upcoming movie, Spencer, focuses on the late Princess of Wales and centers around three days of her life in the House of Windsor.

While not too much is known about the film, the synopsis reads: “December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales; marriage has long since grown cold.

“Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate.

There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.”

Deadline also revealed that Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (The King) have joined the Twilight star as part of the cast.

Larraín, who earned Oscar nominations for films No (2012) and Jackie (2016), said he boarded the project because he sees Diana and Charles’ fraught relationship as the antithesis of the fairytale trope.

The filmmaker called Stewart “one of the great actors around today” and said she’s perfect for the role because she can be “very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”

“The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature,” he added.

“We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”