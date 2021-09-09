First trailer drops for Lana Wachowski’s highly anticipated Matrix sequel

The Matrix Resurrection has given fans a taste of what they can expect from the sequel arriving almost two decades after the last film.
It will serve as the fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise, which generated over $3 billion in revenue after the release of the third instalment.
Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections will bring original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.
Also among the star-studded cast are Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Brian J. Smith (Sense8) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen).
The trailer shows clips of Reeves, Moss and Harris’ characters together – with the latter playing Neo’s therapist.
“Am I crazy?” Neo asks, with Harris responding: “We don’t use that word in here.”
There is also speculation that a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is seen in the preview, instructing Neo that “it’s time to fly” as he hands him a red pill.
Wachowski directed from a screenplay by herself, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis.
She is highly regarded as a director due to her work with sister Lilly Wachowski, which saw them involved with several critically acclaimed projects such as V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas and the first three films in The Matrix franchise.
Wachowski made history in 2012 when she spoke out about her experience of being a transgender woman during her acceptance speech for the Human Rights Campaign’s Visibility Award.
“I have been out to my family and friends for over a decade and for the majority of that time I have been discussing this, this particular moment with my therapist, with my family and my wife because I know eventually I will do it but I know there is going to be a price for it,” Wachowski said during her speech.
She continued: “I knew I was going to come out but I knew when I finally did come out I didn’t want it to be about my coming out. I am completely horrified by the “talk show,” the interrogation and confession format, the weeping, the tears of the host [applause] whose sympathy underscores the inherent tragedy of my life as a transgender person.”
The Matrix Resurrections will be released nationwide on 22 December 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures and the first trailer can be viewed below or by clicking here.