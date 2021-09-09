First trailer drops for Lana Wachowski’s highly anticipated Matrix sequel

The Matrix Resurrection has given fans a taste of what they can expect from the sequel arriving almost two decades after the last film.

It will serve as the fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise, which generated over $3 billion in revenue after the release of the third instalment.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections will bring original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss back to their iconic roles of Neo and Trinity.

Also among the star-studded cast are Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Brian J. Smith (Sense8) and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen).

The trailer shows clips of Reeves, Moss and Harris’ characters together – with the latter playing Neo’s therapist.

“Am I crazy?” Neo asks, with Harris responding: “We don’t use that word in here.”

There is also speculation that a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is seen in the preview, instructing Neo that “it’s time to fly” as he hands him a red pill.

Wachowski directed from a screenplay by herself, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis.

She is highly regarded as a director due to her work with sister Lilly Wachowski, which saw them involved with several critically acclaimed projects such as V for Vendetta, Cloud Atlas and the first three films in The Matrix franchise.