Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star calls on queer people to “step up” for trans community

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie star Max Harwood opens up about using his voice to help the trans community in a new interview.

Sitting down with The Guardian, the 24-year-old actor discussed the importance of solidarity within the LGBTQ+ community.

“Just because I’m there… it’s important to recognise that other people aren’t so i need to use my voice to help those people. I’m specifically talking about trans people,” he explained. “Over this past year there has just been some awful transphobia circling the internet and in real life.

“So I think it’s important as a community that we step up and forward for other people in our community, even if we feel like things have become easier for ourselves.

“We rise horizontally, and we only rise when we rise together.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harwood opened up about his groundbreaking movie musical and his similarities with the character Jamie New.

“I was definitely the kid at school always climbing out the window. I was a big dreamer, and a very creative person,” he revealed.

“I’m also from a smaller, more working-class town in Basingstoke. And while I never wanted to be a drag queen, me wanting to be an actor is probably the parallel to wanting to be a drag queen.”