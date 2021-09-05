Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer set to star in upcoming horror film Cuckoo

Euphoria actress Hunter Schaffer is set to star in a brand new horror film Cuckoo from Neon.

The new project, which will be helmed by Tilman Singer, is a follow up to the 2018 horror film Luz.

The acclaimed supernatural horror followed a cab driver who was on the run from a woman that was possessed by an ancient demon.

According to Deadline, details surrounding Schafer’s role – as well as the plot for the new film– is unknown but production is reportedly looking to start in April.

John Malkovich, Gemma Chan, Sofia Boutella Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani are also expected to star in the movie.

The upcoming film will be Schaffer’s first project outside of her groundbreaking role as Jules in the HBO series Euphoria.

Schafer, who is currently filming the show’s second season, collaborated with creator Sam Levinson for a Jules centred episode earlier this year.

Titled F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob – the special followed Jules as she reflected on her relationship with Rue, her mother’s addiction and her gender identity.