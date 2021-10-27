Chloé Zhao, director of the upcoming Eternals film, is hopeful that its LGBTQ+ characters will not be censored overseas.

With the movie’s release imminent, fans will soon get to see the first gay family in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eternals will feature Marvel’s first big-screen queer couple, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband (Haaz Sleiman).

They appear in the movie’s trailer and, although only in it for a few seconds, can be seen in front of what appears to be their home as they stand alongside their son.

Phastos previously made history by being confirmed as the first openly gay superhero in the MCU, with this film set to be a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ representation.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Zhao discussed the upcoming representation on the big screen.

“I don’t know all the details but I do believe discussions were had and there’s a big desire from Marvel and myself – we talked about this – to not change the cut of the movie. Fingers crossed,” she said of the film remaining the same in international regions.

Zhao also teased what audiences can expect from Phastos’ storyline in Eternals and how his family plays into it.

She explained: “The way Phastos’ story plays out in the film is that he’s someone who only sees humanity as a whole and believes that technology’s going to solve the problem.

“Obviously, he lost faith in us for some very tough things that we’ve done. And then he had to stop looking at us as a whole and look at one person he falls in love with, and one child, to regain the face of humanity.”