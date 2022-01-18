Elliot Page to executive produce ‘artful’ transgender documentary

Elliot Page will serve as an executive producer for a soon-to-be-released transgender documentary, Nel Mio Nome.

The film, which translates to Into My Name, comes from Nicolò Bassetti, an Italian director best known for his work on Magnificent Fortunes.

It is scheduled to premiere in February 2022 at the Berlin International Film Festival as part of the Panorama section, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The storyline will follow four friends as they come to terms with their gender identity and transition from female to male at different points in their lives.

Bassetti said the storyline is derived from his own experience of witnessing his son’s gender transition.

In a statement, Elliot said: “What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity.

“It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it.

“Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective.

“I’m honoured to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Nel Mio Nome marks the second documentary directed by Bassetti.

“My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity,” he said in a statement. “I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”

Nel Mio Nome will premiere at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival in February.