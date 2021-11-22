Eddie Redmayne says taking his role in The Danish Girl was a “mistake”

Actor Eddie Redmayne said that taking the role of transgender painter Lili Elbe was a “mistake” in a brand new interview.

Back in 2015, Redmayne starred in the critically acclaimed film The Danish Girl as the historical figure Lili Elbe.

The movie followed the life of Elbe and her journey as one of the first trans individuals to receive gender reassignment surgery.

Redmayne’s portrayal of the historical figure earned him numerous nominations including one for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

But many LGBTQ+ activists and members of the transgender community criticised the casting of a cisgender man in the role.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Redmayne answered whether he would take the role if it was offered to him today.

“No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake,” he said.

The 39-year-old went on to say that there needs to be “levelling” when it comes to casting for LGBTQ+ roles.

“The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table,” he explained. “There must be a levelling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates.”