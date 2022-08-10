Do Revenge: Netflix teases queer teen revenge story in new trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for upcoming queer teen drama film Do Revenge on 9 August, which put a dark spin on getting even.

Fans have patiently waited for the release since the streaming giant posted the ‘first look’ images at the end of July.

The film stars Riverdale actress Camila Mendes alongside Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke.

Drea, played by Mendes, was the queen bee of her school until deceptive boyfriend (Euphoria’s Austin Abrams) leaked her sex tape.

With Drea’s reputation ruined, she befriends Hawke’s character, Eleanor.

Eleanor is a socially-awkward, queer transfer student.

She wanted revenge on the school bully who told everyone Eleanor held her down and tried to kiss her.

Drea and Eleanor teamed up to get payback for the rest of the film.

Don’t get mad. Get plotting. Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in Do Revenge, a delicious dark comedy co-written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/lI7w3Vv5Vz — Netflix (@netflix) July 20, 2022

The film enlisted a star-studded cast, including Ava Capri (Love, Victor), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Alisha Boe and Outer Banks star Jonathan Daviss.

Do Revenge premieres on Netflix on 16 September.

Watch the trailer below or by clicking here.