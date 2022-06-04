Billy Porter and Luke Evans set to play married couple in new drama Our Son

Cinderella star Billy Porter and Beauty and the Beast actor Luke Evans have joined the upcoming film Our Son.

In the new drama, the two are set to play a married couple caught up in a messy divorce. As the title suggests, their characters will also be fighting over the custody of their eight-year-old child.

Bill Oliver is expected to direct the project and co-write the script alongside Peter Nickowitz.

Shortly after the news made headlines, Evans took to Instagram to express his excitement about the film.

“I am very excited and proud to be the one to tell this beautiful, powerful and very real story! See you on the green Billy Porter xx,” he wrote.

While not much else is known about the plot, we are sure that Porter and Evans will knock it out of the park.

Over the years, the two LGBTQ+ actors have made massive waves in Hollywood for their acting chops.

Before landing Our Son, Porter wowed audiences with his portrayal of Pray Tell in the hit FX series, Pose. He also shined in other TV projects like American Horror Story and on Broadway productions like Kinky Boots.

Aside from acting, Porter is gearing up for his directorial debut with the LGBTQ+ teen romantic comedy Anything’s Possible.

The LGBTQ+ story follows trans high school senior Kelsa (Eva Reign) as she navigates her last year in school. Along the way, she crosses paths with fellow student Kahl (Abubakr Ali), and the two juggle the ups and downs of their blossoming relationship.

Evans has also earned his fair share of praise in recent years for his work in Peter Jackson’s popular Hobbit film series, his portrayal of Gaston in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast and in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

Like Porter, the 43-year-old actor has also made his mark on the musical stage, with performances in productions of Rent, Miss Saigon and Piaf in London’s West End.

We can’t wait to see Porter and Evans tug on our heartstrings in the new drama Our Son.