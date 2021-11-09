Billy Eichner’s “historic” Bros wraps filming: “This movie is a long time coming”

Billy Eichner’s upcoming movie, Bros, has wrapped filming and is set to make history when it hits the big screen in 2022.
Bros is set to be the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio, with Eichner making history as the first openly gay man to co-write and appear in one.
The film will focus on two gay men, played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, who, according to Universal, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”
All of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ actors and actresses in what is set to become an instant queer classic.
In an Instagram post on 8 November, Eichner confirmed that Bros had wrapped filming just a few days earlier.
“And that’s a wrap on BROS! We made a whole f***ing movie,” he wrote. “We finished shooting late on Fri night. Much more will be said in the months ahead but this was a very meaningful experience for me in so many ways.”
Eichner thanked those working on the film, including its “historic cast” which includes the likes of TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum and Drag Race winner Symone.
“So for now I just want to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to a very hard working crew and production team and a truly wonderful, warm, hilarious, historic cast,” he continued. “Everyone worked so hard and cared so much about the movie. It means the world to me. I am very lucky and very grateful. This movie is a long time coming.”
“I can’t wait for everyone to see it. I hope it’s worth the wait. I think it will be. Extra special thanks to @nicholasstoller @juddapatow Josh Church and @universalpictures! SEE YOU SOON!!! #bros,” the American Horror Story star added.
The script for Bros was co-written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, the mastermind behind the Neighbours franchise.
“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalise both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter.
“And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”
Bros is currently scheduled for release on 12 August, 2022 by Universal Pictures.
