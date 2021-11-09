Billy Eichner’s “historic” Bros wraps filming: “This movie is a long time coming”

Billy Eichner’s upcoming movie, Bros, has wrapped filming and is set to make history when it hits the big screen in 2022.

Bros is set to be the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio, with Eichner making history as the first openly gay man to co-write and appear in one.

The film will focus on two gay men, played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, who, according to Universal, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

All of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ actors and actresses in what is set to become an instant queer classic.

In an Instagram post on 8 November, Eichner confirmed that Bros had wrapped filming just a few days earlier.

“And that’s a wrap on BROS! We made a whole f***ing movie,” he wrote. “We finished shooting late on Fri night. Much more will be said in the months ahead but this was a very meaningful experience for me in so many ways.”

Eichner thanked those working on the film, including its “historic cast” which includes the likes of TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum and Drag Race winner Symone.

“So for now I just want to say a heartfelt THANK YOU to a very hard working crew and production team and a truly wonderful, warm, hilarious, historic cast,” he continued. “Everyone worked so hard and cared so much about the movie. It means the world to me. I am very lucky and very grateful. This movie is a long time coming.”