Billy Eichner’s Bros will star all-LGBTQ+ cast “even in all the straight roles”

All of the principal heterosexual characters in Billy Eichner’s upcoming movie will be played by LGBTQ+ actors and actresses.

Bros is set to be the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio, with Eichner making history as the first openly gay man to co-write and appear in one.

The film will focus on two gay men, played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, who, according to Universal, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

All of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ actors and actresses in what is set to become an instant queer classic.

Writing on Twitter, the American Horror Story star confirmed the move, explaining that “all the straight roles” will go to LGBTQ+ performers.

In a follow-up tweet, the actor shared that Bros will also star the likes of TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum and Drag Race winner Symone.

“Surprise, surprise divas!! I’m so excited for this AHHHHHH,” Symone wrote in response to the news.