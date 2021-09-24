Billy Eichner’s Bros will star all-LGBTQ+ cast “even in all the straight roles”

All of the principal heterosexual characters in Billy Eichner’s upcoming movie will be played by LGBTQ+ actors and actresses.
Bros is set to be the first gay romantic comedy released by a major studio, with Eichner making history as the first openly gay man to co-write and appear in one.
The film will focus on two gay men, played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, who, according to Universal, “maybe, possibly, probably stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”
All of the principal heterosexual roles will be played by openly LGBTQ+ actors and actresses in what is set to become an instant queer classic.
Writing on Twitter, the American Horror Story star confirmed the move, explaining that “all the straight roles” will go to LGBTQ+ performers.
In a follow-up tweet, the actor shared that Bros will also star the likes of TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum and Drag Race winner Symone.
“Surprise, surprise divas!! I’m so excited for this AHHHHHH,” Symone wrote in response to the news.
The script for Bros was co-written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller, the mastermind behind the Neighbours franchise.
“I could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros. After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalise both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast,” Eichner told The Hollywood Reporter.
“And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star’s ‘gay best friend.’ And beyond all of that, this cast is fucking hysterical and you’re going to love them.”
Bros is currently scheduled for an August 12, 2022 release by Universal Pictures.
