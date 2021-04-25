Aubrey Plaza was told LGBTQ+ rom-coms would be “confusing” for audiences

Aubrey Plaza opens up about the lack of LGBTQ+ representation and her film Happiest season in a new interview.
Sitting down with The Independent, the Parks and Recreation actress discussed the Clea DuVall-directed rom-com and the lack of LGBTQ+ films backed by major studios.
“A movie like this should not have come out so long ago,” she said.
“Not to toot my own horn but I was calling my agency years ago and going, ‘You know, what you should do is take a rom-com script and just… make it two women. Don’t make it about them being gay or coming out or anything, just a love story with two women.'”
She went on to say that the reaction to her pitch was anything but supportive, with the executives not taking it seriously.
“Literally someone said to me, “Well, imagine the poster and how confusing it would be for people,'” she said.
The 36-year-old actress also opened up about her role in the film as Riley, and the audiences joyous reaction to her character.
“When Clea [DuVall, the director] asked me to do the film, I remember saying to her, ‘Look, I do this, I am going to come for Abby. I’m coming for her. The audience is gonna want me to be with her at the end, and that’s what I’m gonna want. So long as you know that,'” she explained.
Plaza has consistently shown her support of an Abby and Riley pairing since the release of the film.
Last year during an interview with Stephen Colbert, Plaza was asked if she has a “message for the fans” who shipped Abby and Riley. together.
She replied: “I wanted it too. I’m not gonna lie. I wanted it too. I wanted it very badly, but I didn’t write the thing, and I didn’t direct the thing. I just showed up, did my job and got out of there.”
Plaza continued to say that she’s “not giving up hope for Riley,” adding: “I think that she’s got a bright future ahead.”
Released in November, Happiest Season follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a lesbian couple who attend the latter’s annual Christmas festivities.
Upon arrival, Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t come out to her conservative parents (Mary Steenburgen and Victor Garber), as well as her dysfunctional sisters (Alison Brie and Mary Holland).
Plaza co-starred as Riley, Harper’s ex-girlfriend who grows close to Abby in her moment of need.
The film received positive reviews from critics and recently won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film (Wide Release).