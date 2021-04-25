Aubrey Plaza was told LGBTQ+ rom-coms would be “confusing” for audiences

Aubrey Plaza opens up about the lack of LGBTQ+ representation and her film Happiest season in a new interview.

Sitting down with The Independent, the Parks and Recreation actress discussed the Clea DuVall-directed rom-com and the lack of LGBTQ+ films backed by major studios.

“A movie like this should not have come out so long ago,” she said.

“Not to toot my own horn but I was calling my agency years ago and going, ‘You know, what you should do is take a rom-com script and just… make it two women. Don’t make it about them being gay or coming out or anything, just a love story with two women.'”

She went on to say that the reaction to her pitch was anything but supportive, with the executives not taking it seriously.

“Literally someone said to me, “Well, imagine the poster and how confusing it would be for people,'” she said.

The 36-year-old actress also opened up about her role in the film as Riley, and the audiences joyous reaction to her character.

“When Clea [DuVall, the director] asked me to do the film, I remember saying to her, ‘Look, I do this, I am going to come for Abby. I’m coming for her. The audience is gonna want me to be with her at the end, and that’s what I’m gonna want. So long as you know that,'” she explained.