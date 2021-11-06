Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to star in Wicked film adaptation

Grab your ruby slippers and get ready to defy gravity because a Wicked film adaptation is officially on its way.

After years of being in development, the highly anticipated project has finally found its Elphaba and Glinda in Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The news was initially announced by the film’s director John Chu in an emotional Instagram post.

“These two witches!! The emotional moment I got to tell [Cynthia Erivo] and [Ariana Grande] that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the Wicked movie for Universal,” he wrote. ”Wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!”

Alongside his caption were screenshots of the two singers visibly emotional as they received the monumental news.

The two stars also expressed their excitement on social media and even shared the gifts they received from each other.

Taking to Instagram, Grande uploaded a photo of a bouquet of pink and green flowers that contained an encouraging note from Erivo.

“Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you. I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you,” wrote Erivo.