Aquaman sequel casts Pose star Indya Moore as classic DC villain

Indya Moore has been cast in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom alongside the likes of Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson.

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Aquaman is currently filming, with director James Wan still recruiting new cast members.

Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan have all been announced as new additions to the movie.

Moore will be playing Karshon, an existing DC character who is normally found as a Green Lantern villain.

Exposure to radiation gave the character intelligence and telepathy after originally being a shark.

Whether or not Moore’s character will stay true to the comics remains unclear, as does much of the plot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Moore wrote: “Soooo excited, sooo grateful. This is going to be good. Thank you for welcoming me; @ DC comics.”

The actor, who is transgender and non-binary, previously starred in the critically acclaimed Pose as Angel Evangelista from 2018-21.