Amazon announces cast for the highly anticipated LGBTQ+ film Red, White & Royal Blue

The cast of the upcoming LGBTQ+ film Red, White & Royal Blue has finally been revealed.

If you’re a fan of queer literature, chances are you’ve heard of the popular novel by author Casey McQuiston.

The story follows the complicated relationship between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the bisexual son of the President of the United States, and the gay British monarch Prince Henry.

In 2019, Deadline reported that Amazon Studios acquired the film adaptation of Red, White & Royal Blue, with Berlanti Productions joining as producers.

After two years, fans of the beloved book are finally able to see who will be portraying their favourite characters from the New York Times bestseller.

Leading the highly anticipated project is The Kissing Booth star Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Cinderella actor Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry.

Kill Bill actor Uma Thurman is set to join the project as Alex’s mother, the President of the United States.

The film will also star Clifton Collins Jr (Painted Beauty), Stephen Fry (The Sandman), Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life), Rachel Hilson (Love, Victor), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Aneesh Sheth (Jessica Jones), Polo Morin (Who Killed Sara?), Ahmed Elhaj (Half Bad) and Akshay Khanna (Chloe).

The film is set to be the directorial debut of Tony winner Matthew López – who also wrote the screenplay for the film.

Shortly after the news made headlines, McQuiston expressed their excitement over the film and its cast in a statement to Deadline.

“It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life,” they said.

“This casting is no exception. I absolutely can’t wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on-screen as Alex and Henry.”

Perez and Galitzine echoed similar sentiments in individual posts on Instagram.

“What an unbelievable honour to bring Alex Claremont-Diaz to the big screen. We won’t let you down,” Perez stated.

Galitzine added: “So pleased to be able to bring Henry to life in Casey McQuiston’s Red, White & Royal Blue, led by the wonderful Matthew López.”

An official synopsis for Red, White & Royal Blue reads: “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex (Perez) has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse. Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined.”

Production on Red, White & Royal Blue is expected to begin production in the UK this month.