Aitch Alberto to direct film adaptation of queer YA novel Aristotle and Dante

A film adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz YA novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets Of the Universe is officially on the way.

The LGBTQ+ film is set to follow Ari and Dante “two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.”

The 2014 novel has been praised for its heartfelt exploration of the queer identity, sexuality and first love.

According to a report from Deadline, the film is set to feature an all-star cast that includes Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Isabella Gomez.

Newcomer Max Pelayo and child actor Reese Gonzales will be stepping into the roles of Aristotle ‘Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana respectively.

The film will also be headed by trans Lantix filmmaker Aitch Alberto, who will be writing and directing the LGBTQ+ project.

In a statement, Alberto opened up about the heartwarming story and its message.

“At its core, Ari and Dante tells a story of self-discovery and acceptance,” she said.