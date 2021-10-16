Aitch Alberto to direct film adaptation of queer YA novel Aristotle and Dante

A film adaptation of Benjamin Alire Sáenz YA novel Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets Of the Universe is officially on the way.
The LGBTQ+ film is set to follow Ari and Dante “two Mexican American boys on the cusp of manhood who form a life-changing bond after a chance meeting at an El Paso pool in the summer of 1987.”
The 2014 novel has been praised for its heartfelt exploration of the queer identity, sexuality and first love.
According to a report from Deadline, the film is set to feature an all-star cast that includes Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Isabella Gomez.
Newcomer Max Pelayo and child actor Reese Gonzales will be stepping into the roles of Aristotle ‘Ari” Mendoza and Dante Quintana respectively.
The film will also be headed by trans Lantix filmmaker Aitch Alberto, who will be writing and directing the LGBTQ+ project.
In a statement, Alberto opened up about the heartwarming story and its message.
“At its core, Ari and Dante tells a story of self-discovery and acceptance,” she said.
“My own journey helped me realize there is nothing more important than standing up and fully embracing who we are and being seen for it.
“I’m motivated to place a lens on male vulnerability that includes a more empathic and compassionate gaze that helps redefine masculinity specifically for the Latino/a/e/x community. To say this is a dream come true is an understatement.”
Pelayo and Gonzales also expressed their excitement on their individual social media channels.
‘I can’t express how honoured I am to bring Dante to life. Time to discover the secrets of the universe,’ Gonzales wrote.
Pelayo echoed similar sentiments, stating: “It is the honour of a lifetime to play Ari Let’s go,”
Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda is also set to be one of the films producers.
The Broadway legend is no stranger to the world of Aristotle and Dante.
In 2013 and 2021, Miranda narrated the audiobook for the novel and its sequel Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World.
The release date for the film has not been announced yet.
