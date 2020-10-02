

From their launch in 20 June 2000, YOOX has been known to be the hub of innovation, unique style and liberated expression. This ethos carries effortlessly into the heart of JW Anderson, which makes their 20th anniversary capsule collection all the more fitting.









The love story between YOOX and JW Anderson isn’t new: in 2011, JW Anderson was one of the first participants in The Next Talents, a showcase created by YOOX and Vogue Italia. And since this early accolade, JW Anderson has evolved into an internationally renowned and award-winning fashion house, acclaimed for its playfulness, innovation and inclusiveness.







To celebrate YOOX’s 20th anniversary, Jonathan Anderson has looked back through the JW Anderson archives, pulling on familiar themes and codes to create a one-of-a-kind capsule collection for YOOX. The silhouettes, colours and fabrics of JW Anderson x YOOX speak to JW Anderson’s inherent Britishness.









The collection, which takes a gender neutral approach, is perfect for achieving a sleek, chic and effortless look this Winter. Shop here.



