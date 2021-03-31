WIMP: The modelling agency putting trans+ talent in the spotlight

REN (HE/THEM)

Trans visibility, to me, is simply being able to look around in the world and as a trans person, and see people who are like you living without shame or fear. It’s having access to a cultural and visible lexicon of terms and iconography and names and leaders that supply you with the terminology to define and more importantly understand yourself and your place in the world.

For a long time, I think I subconsciously read a lot of implicit failure in my ability to be “properly trans”. Growing up as a black kid in the Caribbean, there wasn’t really a place for me in my community’s cultural norms of masculine or feminine. In the fledgling online spaces that I did have access to, thin, flat-chested, European androgyny was the default. It seemed no matter where I turned there was nowhere I could see a reflection of myself in the world. As negligible as it might seem, when you’re so young you mold yourself and your understanding of how to navigate the world based on what you see around you. There was little context for what to be as a person, what to aspire to, or who to look up to. I think I shared the experience of many trans kids wherein after so long of not belonging anywhere, being the odd one out, became the core of my identity. I think that having that core of loneliness and otherness inside of you can affect how you grow up, how you learn to understand others.

Trans visibility is an essential part of how we go about ensuring that the next generation can grow up knowing what it is to feel whole and held, and without shame. Especially for Black and Brown trans kids, being able to see that there’s someone else, somewhere, like you can be the difference between being alone in the middle of an ocean, and being adrift in the same ocean, but able to see people waiting for you on the shore.

That said, it’s a work in progress. Here in the 21st century, in a time of more visibility than ever before, there’s growing complacency over why we even need to keep pushing for greater visibility. It’s because visibility is a double-edged sword. Even now, the freedom of self-affirmation can put a target on an individual’s back. One in five of us has been physically or sexually assaulted. Trans people, particularly trans women of colour, are twice as likely to be murdered in the UK alone. Many of us live below the poverty line, sometimes unable to legally work, or risk deportation to countries where their identities are punished by law.

Our definition of what trans visibility looks like is a failure if it’s limited to conventionally attractive trans bodies as commodities and novelties on runways and in and media, or having a single well-done trans character in a television series while real legislature and violence threatens the lives of everyday trans people. I don’t think we can truly consider ourselves to have progressed as a marginalised people until we’ve come to a time and place where to be trans is to be natural, and normal, commonplace, even.