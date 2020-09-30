Topman launch their first sportswear line Signature Gym

Whether you’re training for a marathon or you just want a quick 10 minute energy boosting workout; we all know the outfit you jump into needs to offer comfort, style and most importantly durability.



That’s where Topman’s Signature Gym collection steps in. In the latest expansion of the in-house brand Topman Signature, the line covers all the essential bases to fill up your gym bag.



Following a chic and minimalist aesthetic, the vests, shorts and leggings are constructed with quick drying fabrics, whilst the mesh inside allows breathability throughout your workout.



Mix and match the pieces in whatever fashion you like, and don’t forget to finish the look with a new branded sweat towel, water bottle or exercise mat.

