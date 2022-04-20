Tattoo artist Dr. Woo launches book Everything Is Permanent with Citizens of Humanity

The denim label and legendary tattoo artist have kicked off a global book signing tour for his first-ever coffee table book.

Merging the lines between tattoos, art and fashion, Everything is Permanent showcases the evolution of Dr Woo’s signature, intricate single needle designs.

Dr. Woo’s surgeon-like precision has established quite the assembly of celebrity clientele. Some of his most recognisable work includes a trio of tiny dragons on Emilia Clarke’s wrist, leaves on Zoë Kravitz’s hands and a moving tribute to Nick Cordero on Zach Braff’s arm.

Kicking things off the launch in Chicago and Paris, MATCHESFASHION recently joined the party to celebrate the new book with an intimate event held at 5 Carlos Place. The tour will soon continue onto Aspen and finally Woo’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Woo shared: “It’s just a small glimpse into the last decade or so, but hopefully we can build in different volumes and add more stories and more ideas to inspire others who look through them.”

Alongside the creative direction and publishing of the book, Citizens of Humanity will also be creating a special capsule of unisex clothing products including a hoodie, sweatpant, and long sleeve t-shirt designed in partnership with Dr. Woo and Brian Roettinger.

The clothing design’s graphics will be based off the book’s cover art. These limited-edition styles will available for purchase beginning 31 March.

Everything is Permanent is available from 5 Carlos Place, London, matchesfashion.com and citizensofhumanity.com