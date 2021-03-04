Rina Sawayama stars in new Calvin Klein campaign

Rina Sawayama is joined by Janaya Future Khan, Jacob Elordi, Megan the Stallion, Queer Skate and more in Calvin Klein’s new Blank Canvas summer campaign.

Calvin Klein, known for their glamorous and world bending visuals, decide to shake things up by stripping fashion to its most minimal and raw state. For their spring/summer campaign, a minimalist canvas is created for creative exploration. The timeless black and white photo series titled “Blank Canvas” puts the subject at the forefront. Highlighting their natural, fluid movements and authentic expression.

Cultural boundaries are continually pushed by exploring themes of limitless, authentic self-expression via avant-garde talent curation. In hopes of supporting creative communities and championing inclusive and inspiring storytelling.

The launch of the S21 campaign sees the cast include Anthony Ramos, Jacob Elordi, Janaya Future Khan, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Rina Sawayama, Sage Elsesser, Unity Skate and Vinson Fraley.

The collection is consciously crafted with iconic staples such as the perfect white tee, archival/classic denim silhouettes and the Brand’s iconic monogram underwear offering a timeless and classic addition to your summer wardrobe basics.

The cast become a Blank Canvas. Photographer Mario Sorrenti and director Terence Nance capture the storytellers, visionaries, and creators of today telling their stories through intimate and surreal visuals, dialogue and movement.

