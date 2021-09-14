Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty show will star a range of LGBTQ+ icons

Rihanna has unveiled the lineup for her third Savage X Fenty fashion show and it is filled to the brim with queer excellence.

The pop superstar has always had inclusivity high on her list when it comes to her work, as has been seen in her size-inclusive lingerie brand time and time again.

The Grammy Award winner released the trailer for her upcoming show, which will be complete with a musical performance from LGBTQ+ icon Ricky Martin.

It showed an array of musicians, models, actors and dancers all wearing the latest Savage X Fenty collection.

The teaser reveals that Drag Race legends Symone and Gottmik will be appearing on Rihanna’s runway alongside Pose star Jeremy Pope.

Also appearing will be legendary dancer Leiomy Maldonado and pop star Troye Sivan.

Rihanna first teased the show on social media alongside the caption: “Start making that guest list to ya watch party baby …. Sept. 24.”

A spokesperson said that Savage X Fenty “celebrates fearlessness, confidence, and inclusivity”.