Rag & Bone’s latest campaign injects excitement into the lockdown routine

For their Spring/Summer 2021 collection Rag & Bone’s release a dynamic series of imagery and a short film to add much needed excitement into the everyday lockdown routine.

Starring dancers Lil’ Buck, the film’s choreographer, and his wife Ai Shimatsu, “Times Change” explores the way in which simple pleasures, such as the art of dressing, can bring maximum pleasure during lockdown.



At first the video starts with a familiar story. A couple waking up in their New York apartment, ready for a typical day but suddenly with a burs of movement and excitement, the times change and the act of getting dressed is given flare and importance. “Times Change” is essentially the year-long quarantine fever dream of a New York City couple.



What starts off as uniform-like black tailored suits over stiff white shirts, evolves into a new wardrobe. Showcasing colourful, timeless pieces that give them essential comfort, a level of mobility and an ease necessary for their new everyday.

Marcus Wainwright, rag & bone Founder and Chief Brand Officer, states “The world has changed and the way we live and dress has changed and rag & bone has changed. We wanted to make a weird film about the new reality we seem to be living in. Having worked with Buck for so many years, it was awesome to create this little film with him and Ai. I think they perfectly captured everything we were trying to say and more.”

Filmed on 35 mm, the teaser film brings the narrative to life, highlighting rag & bone signatures such classic tailoring, cozy knitwear, feminine meets masculine silhouettes, and easy to wear staples that can be mixed and matched.

Explore the world here.