Qasimi unveil their Autumn/Winter 21 Collection

Qasimi returned to the London Fashion Week scene this weekend with a clear vision and message, hand-crafted and sewn directly into their wondrous garments. Drawing parallels between the subculture of nineties grunge and the Bloomsbury Group, the collection brings together different communities and progressive thoughts, all mirroring the belief that art can be a conduit for change. The clothes themselves reflect this melting pot mentality, whilst the styling and layering of pieces lovingly introduces the concept of wrapping, hugging and protecting in a time of yet more uncertainty and upheaval.

Fabrics are conjured from the interior settings of the Bloomsbury Group meeting rooms: velvets, chenille brocades, mohair, chenille yarns and silky padding. This marries nicely with Houndstooth, barathea and tweed-inspired fabrics, synonymous with Savile Row tailoring; a direct nod to the the brand’s second home, the UK. Silhouettes take their cue from turn of the 21st century fashions where minimalism rules, allowing the fabrics and prints to speak out. Prints take a rebellious stance, riffing on the region’s military camouflage but then contrasted with a softer power: the motif of the tulip – found in arts and crafts across the Islamic world.

This season’s message continues the brand’s ideology: standing up for civil rights and fighting inequality, bearing a spirit of hope and optimism. An example of this is the words of Konrad Adenauer: “We all live under the same sky” printed onto detachable panels and buttoned to outerwear like posters to a wall. Or in the commandment “Dream!” written in Arabic calligraphy on jerseywear and echoed by the words “Free At Last” in English; referencing Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic speech of 1963. Finally, “Live for What You Desire” is simply an encouragement to be yourself – no matter who you are, what gender you love, or what god you worship.

We sat down with Creative Director Hoor al-Qasimi to discuss the importance of the collection.

The collection presents the notion that art can be a strong conduit for change. What changes did you experience in your creative approach during the pandemic?

Of course, the main change has been the digital presentation which has given us an opportunity to rethink how we can come together as a team, along with collaborators to produce a film that would showcase the clothes and styles as much as possible with the atmosphere and concept behind the season.