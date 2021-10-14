Precious Lee fronts gender fluid les girls les boys X YOOX campaign

YOOX and les girls les boys have teamed up to create an exclusive gender fluid and inclusive clothing collection.

The exclusive items are made up of a wide selection of casual styles that follow an approach aiming to include something for everyone.

Sizes range from XS to XXL, with the collection including items such as sweatshirts, t-shirts, trousers and underwear.

The clothing aims to carry a message of authenticity by telling the stories of Generation Z.

The campaign features “a small group of friends united by their diversity and their passions: a family context revisited in the name of the explicit diversity of a generation.”

It is led by model, actress and activist Precious Lee, famous for being an advocate for race and size diversity within the fashion industry.

“I was delighted to work with YOOX on this collaboration,” said Serena Rees, Founder and Creative Director, les girls les boys.