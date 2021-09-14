Met Gala: Here’s your roundup of LGBTQ+ stars who killed the red carpet

This year’s Met Gala took place in New York on 13 September and queer stars dominated the event from start to finish.
The theme of the night was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” with looks inspired by everything from movies to architecture.
Funds from the event will go to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and it took place with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Guests had to show proof of vaccination to attend and wear masks indoors unless eating or drinking, with last year’s event being cancelled due to the pandemic.
Co-hosting the ball was pop star Billie Eilish, tennis player Naomi Osaka, actor Timothée Chalamet and poet Amanda Gorman.
Queer celebrities such as Dan Levy and Kim Petras made their Met Gala debut, leaving viewers gagged with their jaw-dropping looks.
One of the most show-stopping looks of the night came from Lil Nas X, who wore a Versace suit of gold armour alongside two other outfits.
Spencer star Kristen Stewart stunned in a metallic pink and black blouse paired with white trousers and heels.
Also present was Elliot Page, making his first appearance at the event in a dark suit with a nice pop of colour from a green rose on his lapel.
Here are GAY TIMES favourite queer looks from this year’s Met Gala:
Lil Nas X
Kehlani
Kristen Stewart
Keke Palmer
Tom Daley
Also in attendance was Frank Ocean, who made a rare public appearance at the infamous event.
Troye Sivan turned heads in a black Cartier dress, as did Hunter Schafer with their spooky look.
Cara Delevingne sent a powerful message to the patriarchy with her look and Megan Fox stunned in a beautiful red gown.
Frank Ocean
Kim Petras
Troye Sivan
Hunter Schafer
Elliot Page
Dan Levy
Nikkie de Jager
Cara Delevingne
Maisie Williams
Megan Fox
Ben Platt
@BenSPLATT at the #MetGala
— MTV (@MTV) September 13, 2021
Indya Moore
Tom Ford
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart's outfit for #MetGala
— Barchie Updates (@BarchieUpdates) September 13, 2021
Megan Rapinoe
Tessa Thompson
