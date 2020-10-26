Marni unveil the new Trunk Soft bag for Autumn/Winter

Everyone’s favourite playful, colourful and expressive brand Marni dig into the archive to rework their iconic Trunk Bag, revealing a new soft structure.

Sleek and versatile. Compact and colourful. The new Trunk Soft bag is the must-have arm candy of the season.

Introduced for the first time in the Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show, the new bag is the converging point between comfort and versatility. Detailed compartments with gusset openings dialogue harmoniously with a minimal design.

Like all Marni Trunk Bags, the new addition is distinguished by signature hardware punctuating the closure, adding an effortless, bright touch to the bag. The adjustable shoulder strap with clip buttons allows for the bag to be carried by hand or cross-body, to perfectly adapt.

The TRUNK SOFT is available in mini and large versions, and in a range of soft leathers embracing a palette of colours including vanilla, fuchsia, burgundy, black, mustard, beige and chocolate brown.

