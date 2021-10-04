Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall launches sickening cosmic-themed palette

Popstar Jade Thirlwall is releasing a limited edition palette in collaboration with British retailer BEAUTY BAY.

It will be the Little Mix singer’s first cosmetic partnership available globally and represent Jade’s love for spirituality and astrology.

There will be 42 pressed pigment shades made up of both mattes and shimmers in a galaxy-themed palette.

“All 42 shades have been lovingly created to represent my passion for crystals, spirituality, astrology and believing that the universe has a gorgey path for all of us,” Jade says of her limited edition palette.

“From coming up with the shades and giving them the perfect names, creating this cosmic palette has been such a magical experience.”

Jade shares that deciding the shade names “was the most fun thing ever.”

She adds: “It was important to include a mix of meaningful things to me, my life, the girls, my career and things that I’m passionate about.”

“I tend to say ‘hun’ within every sentence so I had to include ‘What’s your sign hun?’ (a copper gold shimmer) in the palette. I love finding out everyone’s star signs as it says a lot about your personality, our compatibility and friendship.

“‘Northern star’ (a royal blue matte) is a beautiful shade of blue, a vibrant cobalt. It reminds me of a look I created for the ‘Woman Like Me’ video where I created a graphic eye look. I think it’s one of the favourite looks I’ve ever done.”