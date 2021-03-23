Lifestyle brand Holzweiler presents new under label Hanger by Holzweiler.









For Spring the brand is launching the subline Hanger by Holzweiler. A unisex collection that takes a youthful, laid back approach to style whilst still keeping the fundamental Scandi fashion accents.









The collection gives the skater-esque streetwear trend a refined elevation. Colourful knits and boxy, oversized sweaters are vibrant yet easily adaptable to any wardrobe.









T-shirts and sweater alike are branded with the line’s hanger symbol. The Holzweiler’s Hanger represents community, sustainability, positivity and design. Think of it as the new infinity symbol.

The campaign editorial celebrates this concept by tasking a group of creatives to showcase the collection in the most imaginative ways whilst working in lockdown conditions.











When talking about the new Hanger by Holzweiler line, Maria Skappel Holzweiler says, ‘It feels really good to be able to give the Hanger its own specific place within our Holzweiler universe where the products can live their own life regardless of seasons and themes in our main collections. The products are easy to wear, the shapes are recognisable, the details are playful and the colours makes me happy. The collection reflects the team that has been working on it; always playful, forward thinking and full of enthusiasm and passion. The Hanger by Holzweiler comes from the heart’.



