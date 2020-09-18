Lazoschmidl reveal new limited edition fanzine Margarita

Queer design duo showcase their SS21 collection.

For their SS21 collection, Lazoschmidl presents MARGARITA, a jam packed fanzine full of sun, sea and barely-there queer fashion. With an eclectic mix of signature colours, prints and materials, poolside swimwear is glammed up to scorching temperatures.

Cow-print ensembles, retro stripes and lurex glitter biker shorts underline the overall nostalgic vibe – while hand-dyed denim, sheer organza shirts and sequin applications add a touch of indulgence. Spring/Summer 2021 continues the jewellery collaboration with Saskia Diez presentingncockring necklaces in rare crystals and stones – hand-carved and polished in a family-run stonecutters workshop in a small German town. Whilst the brands signature butterfly motif deliver serious Mariah Carey heartbreaker realness.

Like previous collections, almost every garment has been hand-sown in the Stockholm atelier, further manifesting the idea of in-house craftsmanship and artisanal production – and proving that independent brands like Lazoschmidl can fully realize their vision based on the marriage of two creative minds.