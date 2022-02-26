Lanvin brings in Naomi Campbell for their new Spring/Summer 2022 collection ad campaign

Lanvin’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection by creative director Bruno Sialelli displays elegant energy that is both contemporary and refined.

Sialelli’s array of stunning pieces expertly captures Jeanne Lanvin’s spirit with its bold statements and luxurious designs.

Model and philanthropist icon Naomi Campbell serves as the muse and heroine of the campaign, with her powerful magnetism on full display.

The stunning new black crinoline dress goes down a couture route with its similar style to the 1930s Concerto evening dress and its embroidery by Lanvin. Floral prints make a fundamental return to one of the dresses, which is a nod to the designer’s daughter Marguerite.

The collection features a reissue version of the Happy bag. But this time around, the accessory is lighter and updated with sophistication. A similar treatment is also given to the Hobo Cat bag, which was initially inspired by the fireplace and irons in Lanvin’s library.

Sialelli continues his goal of elegance within the men’s collection while incorporating creative designs featuring Batman, Robin and the Batmobile. Amongst the array of pieces, model Evan Garcia stuns in the sophisticated Flash-X sneakers.

Comic and fashion enthusiasts will also thrive with the collection’s violet leather trench coat featuring the cape crusader’s face. Sialelli, Luis Alberto Rodriguez and Carlos Nazario usher in a contemporary and refined twist of elegance with Lanvin’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.