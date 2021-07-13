Lanvin are ready to take you on a luxe fashion adventure

Lanvin’s Spring 2022 collection by creative director Bruno Sialelli explores exploration and the excitement of travelling to new seas and lands for creative inspiration.

The idea of travelling may feel like an alien concept, but Lanvin look optimistically and boldly to the future, where exploration, curiosity, and community are in abundance.

The collection acts as a magic carpet or a beautiful patchwork of different times and places. Some pieces glance backwards, journeying into memories of the 1990s – a formative period of modern fashion – and to Lanvin archives. Whilst other moments reference the playful glamour of travelling with style and living a covetable Jet Set lifestyle.

Contrasting and complimentary aesthetics intertwine with garments and fabrics offering dynamism and character. Silks mix with denims, scuba jerseys with organzas and chiffons, for him and her. Matte or gloss, fabric can subvert the attitudes and characters of the clothing, challenging and provoking.

So whether you’re packing your next suitcase and jetting off to pure shores, or taking a brisk walk down your block, do it with style! And do it with Lanvin.

