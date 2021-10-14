Kim Petras stuns in brand new UGG winter campaign

Kim Petras is the star of UGG’s new ‘The Perfect ____’ campaign, which aims to offer elevated but cosy essentials this winter.

The campaign sees singer and songwriter Kim Petras, choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel and models Maye Musk, Duckie Thot and Fernanda Ly all showcase their personal style and how they wear four key UGG hero styles – the Sherpa, tracksuit, faux fur, teddy jacket and sheepskin coat.

“I remember not being able to afford UGGs when I was younger and wearing fake ones,” Kim says of the brand.

When it comes to her style, the Future Starts Now hitmaker “won’t define it.”

She adds: “Because it’s wherever the day takes me, it’s whatever look I feel inspired by, whatever I feel like that day. I just want to express how I feel. I really don’t think I can define it.”

Andrea O’Donnell, President, UGG & Koolaburra by UGG at Deckers Brands, praised the “cast of diverse women” who showcase how versatile the collection is.

She added: “A natural extension of our footwear line, UGG apparel extends that sensation from head-to-toe with an offering of long-lasting wardrobe essentials.

“Our cast of diverse women demonstrate the varied ways to wear our new ready-to-wear collection, expressing UGG as a global lifestyle brand.”