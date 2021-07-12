The y2k IT brand that gave you velour and glamour is celebrating their 25th birthday in style.

If you were compiling a time capsule to preserve and educate future earthlings, or Gen Z’s, on the monumental pop culture importance that was Y2K, you bet Juicy Couture tracksuits and the Viva La Juicy scent would be locked in that vault.

The mere touch of the velour sweatpants would be enough to bring back iconic memories of The Simple Life, JLO bopping to I’m Real, and scenes of pop legend Britney Spears getting her multiple frap fixes in Hollywood. Girl! What a time it was to be alive.

So, like, our girl Juicy has practically been at the forefront of global history, and for their 25th Birthday she’s dug into her archive to relaunch the iconic Juicy Crest. The original artwork is reinstated alongside the biblical tagline ‘In Juicy We Trust’ being tatted on the derrière of the wearer.

Juicy’s new velour collection is seen across a range of four tracksuit colourways; Powder Blue, Quiet Grey, Almond Blossom and Black; as well as a selection of jersey tees.