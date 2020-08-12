Introducing the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 campaign

Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood presented their Fall-Winter 2020-2021 last February for Paris Fashion Week, with a clear statement of fashion sustainability and what the fashion industry should stand for.

The clothes embody a mixture of certified bio cotton lining, eco-friendly padding as well as recycled bottoms, and mulesing-free wool.

The sustainably creative couple launched the Andreas Knothaler for Vivienne Westwood campaign today on their personal Instagram accounts.

The self-styled and self photographed campaign was shot this July during the UK nationwide lockdown – with styling, art direction, and photography by Vivienne and Andreas at the Westwood Studios in Battersea, London.