Indya Moore teams up with Tommy Hilfiger for new collection

For their Summer Pre-Fall 2021 collection, Tommy Hilfiger join creative forces with actor and activist Indya Moore.

Indya Moore delivers and designs timeless style and pieces in their new gender fluid capsule Collection with Tommy.



With an aim to empower, Indya is joined by a cast of queer and trans excellence, as the faces of a collection that celebrates the uniqueness, beauty and diversity of the global community and the belief that great style knows no boundaries.



Chella Man, Gia Love, Cory Walker, and Pidgeon exude confidence and fierce individuality whilst modelling pieces that have been taken from the Tommy archive and reimagined to respect multiple gender expressions.

Speaking on the collection Moore stated “This capsule goes beyond great style, it breaks a cycle and sets a new standard across the industry. Too many people are made to feel that something is wrong with them just for being themselves. It means everything to me to know that with our capsule, no one is made to feel wrong or different or broken. Everyone works perfectly for this collection, no matter who they are”.

Explore the collection here.