Harris Reed and Klarna champion inclusivity in new competition for young designers

Known for his large, feathered headpieces and chunky platform boots, British-American fashion designer Harris Reed has teamed up with global retail ban Klarna for a new design competition.

Judged by Harris Reed himself, the competition is looking to find the next best emerging talent in the fashion space. Young designers are being asked to get creative and construct a look that represents a fluid world through a sustainable lens, using recycled, eco conscious materials.

Whilst open to all designers, the competition is specifically encouraging members of the LGBTQ+ community to take part. The winning designer will have direct access to Reed over a mentoring lunch where they will receive advice and guidance on the world of fashion and feedback on their design.

“My vision is that inclusivity and sustainability will become central to the future of fashion. There is no better way to foster this eco-conscious, inclusive culture than to instil this in the next generation of aspiring fashion designers,” Reed said.

Entries are now open for the UK and US. If you’re up for the challenge, apply here.