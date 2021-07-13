FILA team up with Oliver Spencer for new retro collection

Stock up on the perfect pieces from FILA x Oliver Spencer that are guaranteed to see you to the end of Autumn.

FILA and Oliver Spencer join forces to launch a collection inspired by Wes Anderson’s 2001 classic, The Royal Tenenbaums.

Anderson’s famous attention to visual detail is seen throughout the collection, with classic Fila-esque classic sportswear pieces getting a contemporary upgrade. The Hayward Jersey Jacket, Benedict Polo, and matching Ari Jersey Shorts, all pay tribute to the timeless style of iconic FILA tennis players from the 1980’s.

Oliver Spencer add their flare with Oliver specifically developing a terry-towel corduroy that is super-soft and exudes richness of colour. Hero pieces made in Oliver Spencer’s Auckland Navy, Auckland Red and Auckland Cream pay tribute to the classic FILA colourways seen on and off the court throughout history.

Speaking about the collection, Spencer stated “I am very excited to be working with such an authentic, heritage sportswear brand. Working together to fuse lifestyle and sportswear we have produced a exciting collection that is selling through our long-standing partner – MR PORTER. The collection feels very nostalgic, yet modern while using all of our sustainable credentials”.

The collection will be exclusively available at Oliver Spencer, FILA and at MR PORTER. Oliver Spencer will be contributing 10% of sales towards the MR PORTER Health In Mind Fund powered by Movember; a fundraising and content initiative dedicated to helping men lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Explore the collection further here.