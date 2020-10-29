Eye/LOEWE/Nature unveil their new collection for Autumn/Winter

‘The LOEWE man, in my vision, is an escapist just as much as he is practical: someone who loves adventures, of any kind, and has a fondness for the great outdoors.

These two elements come together in the Eye/ LOEWE/Nature collection of technical essentials designed to dive into nature, as the name itself suggests’ expresses Jonathan Anderson when unveiling the latest sustainable collection for Eye/LOEWE/Nature.

Sustainable practices and upcycling is at the foreground of the new collection which introduces a variety of winter essentials perfect for the wilderness, runway or just your local streets. Eye/LOEWE/Nature is a growing selection of outdoorsy staples: parkas, windbreakers, fleeces, jumpers, shirts, t-shirts, hiking boots and accessories’.

Speaking on the craftmanship and creativity, Anderson expresses ‘I love the idea of repurposing something that already had a life: it reminds me of the transformative power of creativity. Using existing sources also gives unicity to each piece, which is a very warm trait, akin to my proclivity for craft’.

‘The main story this season has a military inspiration that is a matter of materials, camouflage motifs and shapes such as parkas, patch-pocket hooded shirts, cargo shorts and trousers. We have upcycled military tents in order to build these pieces, each one different from the other. A series of new shirts has been developed from patchworks of existing flannel check shirts. We have carried the upcycling ethos in accessories, too, crafting a convertible bag out of camouflage army jackets, and a tote from vintage fleece jackets.

Eye/LOEWE/Nature to me is LOEWE at its most grounded and pragmatic, with an inspired eye. It has a timeless aura and a feeling for nature that is very important right now as an invitation to free our minds with new adventures’.

With every product sold, €15 will be donated to support environmental causes.

