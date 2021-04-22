Drag Race UK star Bimini is on a mission to save the world with “diverse and sustainable” fashion

Everyone’s favourite vegan and fashionista on the East London scene sits down with us on World Earth Day, fresh from presenting Depop’s Let’s Talk. Are you looking to dabble in all things sustainable? Then Bimini has the perfect guide for a greener life.

Why was it important for you to collaborate with Depop for the Let’s Talk panel discussion, particularly this episode centring around World Earth Day?

Before I was even doing drag I was always self conscious as I can be, environmentally. I used to do a lot of festivals, we were called the Eco Warriors, we would go around picking up people’s rubbish and we would wear these green capes and make a thing of it. It was campy and silly. I’ve always tried to be. I’ve been vegan for six/seven years now and I was vegetarian before that. I was always conscious of what animal agriculture does to the planet. But, it doesn’t stop there. It stems into the materials we use, and the fashion industry as well. And it’s so difficult being a queen and trying to be as resourceful as possible. That’s why there’s always good places to look like Depop where you can find something, and also charity shops. I was always finding looks and piecing things together. I think giving something a second life is really cool because it’s already had one, and you’re giving it another one. Hopefully a better one.



Touching upon the idea of recycling fashion, whether it’s editorial or the Drag Race main stage, how do you take references from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood and put a sustainable spin on it?

It can be difficult. A lot of fabrics we’d find second hand or they’d be upcycled or repurposed. It’s just about trying to find out where your fabrics are from because that’s another big issue. You can go to some places in London, like Walthamstow, and get really cheap fabric. But like, why is it so cheap? What’s the process it’s been through? I think, for me, it’s all about having that balance and knowing when I’m doing drag all the time, it’s not 100% feasible to be able to be like, ‘Everything I get is second hand.’ But this is for everyone, it’s all about having that balance and consciousness. Where are you getting your things from? Where are you sourcing it from? Where is it coming from? Why should you be using things that have already been there? If you look at the amount of leather waste, for example. We could stop leather production and go another thirty or fourty years just reusing the leather that’s already there and repurposing it. That just doesn’t happen because the industry is just so big, but having these conversations are really important. There’s a lot of young designers actually now out there. More so the younger ones, and some older ones who are stopping fur production and things, but a lot of the younger ones are really making a statement by using only things that are upcycled or repurposed. I think that’s a really important conversation to be having in fashion, particularly high fashion.



Definitely! Like you said, it’s the balance but also having a conscious awareness of what you are consuming as a buyer. For anyone that is looking at World Earth Day and thinks change is overwhelming or an extreme change to their lifestyle, what are some baby steps we all could take to be more environmentally conscious?

It’s that thing as well, it’s like a packaging thing. You don’t even think about that when you’re buying things online. I think now the shops are open, going out to charity shops or going to places where you can reduce your packaging. I know with Depop, they are really good with sustainable practices. But, there’s some brands that I’ve worked with that have sent packaging that’s edible. There’s so many cool ideas out there and innovative ways that can be done. I do think as people there’s only so much that can be done. We can educate ourselves. We can try and conserve as much water. We can shop sustainably. We can change our lightbulb and do things like this. But, it ultimately needs to trickle up because normally it’s the trickle down effect. We need to be making the change on a lower level, so the people in power are going to be like, ‘Oh, actually this is an issue we do need to tackle.’ Because we all share the planet. If it’s going down, we’re all going down with it.

