Drag Race España’s Sagittaria stars in Bubblegun: A comic inspired story with felon drag queens

In this comic-inspired, glamorous fantasy, three drag queens decided that the best way to get some quick cash was dealing with some mobsters and taking their money. In this tale, all you can see on the comic strips are wigs, lots of sequins, makeup, and a bad bitch attitude that reins over the villainess and, surprisingly, also over the alleged superheroine. In this case, they are not much worried about world peace, but about getting some cash. It is worth waiting for the plot twist.

On a more serious note, if you happen to google people that have been excommunicated from the Catholic Church throughout history you will come across a list with well-known names such as the likes of Martin Luther, together with less known aristocrats from some centuries ago. Alongside these historical names you will also find the name of Samantha Hudson, who some years ago upset the Catholic Church in Mallorca, Spain with a parody music video entitled Maricón [Spanish for ‘fag’] that was her high school project.

“Samantha Hudson is a faggot turned woman and a woman turned trash. It started out as an innocent project for a high school job and has turned into another extension of myself. Samantha is my baby, a baby built on obscenity, rudeness, and very little shame,” she explains to us.

She was invited to participate in the TV series Veneno and Drag Race España, the two biggest productions in Spain when it comes to LGTBQ+ television. When asked where else she wants her career to take her, she answers: “My main goal is to get to the Vatican and become the first transvestite pope in history.”

We are heading to a new world in which classifying drag queens as fashion, pageant or comedy queens is becoming obsolete. A fan-favourite to be cast in the upcoming second season of Drag Race España, Gadyola was born in Peru and migrated to Spain when she was 10 years old. “[As drag queens] we do a very organic activism because we are not in the Parliament, we are in the streets. We are in art centres, museums, galleries, and we are doing things to change the mindset of the most conservative, homophobic and racist people.”