It’s time to put your best face forward this summer with the help of The Fellowship. The skincare line that will elevate your morning and nighttime beauty routine.

From spending five years perfecting and crafting the best innovative formulas, male supermodel and entrepreneur Andrew Cooper, and brand expert and marketeer, Duncan Morris, have partnered to create a new men’s high performance grooming brand with a difference: The Fellowship.



The brand anchors itself by using a strong blend of natural ingredients and vitamin-rich formulas featuring nourishing oils and fresh botanical extracts, providing multiple vitamins and antioxidants that stimulate, as well as hydrate and nourish the skin. The powerful mix of key essential oils boasts an unlimited number of benefits for your skin and hair.

The first collection of products to launch will include five essentials; the Advanced Moisturiser (hydrating skin and reducing fine lines), Strengthening Shampoo (stronger hair for maximum thickness), Nourishing Conditioner (enriching hair for maximum strength), Energising Body Wash (reinvigorated skin that’s deeply cleansed) and Toning Body Moisturiser (firmer skin that’s smooth and ultra-hydrated).

Explore The Fellowship further here.