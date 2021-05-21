Discover the new collection from Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen unveiled their new Autumn/Winter 21 collection this week, pushing innovative silhouettes, bold prints, and sharp tailoring to the forefront.



When it comes to the luxury fashion market McQueen is renowned for innovation. Whether it’s premium sports luxe looks or traditional evening wear suiting, every piece is crafted with attention and flare. This is undeniably visible in their new Autumn/Winter 21 Menswear collection. Crystal embellishments, bold graphic prints, and structural design are visible throughout, with beautiful nods to motifs seen in their womenswear collection.

Denim is remixed with suiting. Bold, colourful puffer jackets are tattooed with the McQueen label, and accessories are in plentiful supply to elevate and customise your individual look.

The collection demonstrates wonderfully how an impressive statement can be achieved both through a striking and unique print or through original fit and shape.

Discover the McQueen world further here