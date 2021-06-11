Discover the most sustainable and sleekest bags for Summer









Whether it’s their chic bottle holder bag Carey, or the spacious and robust Savoy, Lutz Morris shows innovation and luxe design when delivering timeless yet practical leather accessories.









Using sustainable practices, each bag is crafted with the finest Italian leather. From working close to the factories to cut down on shipment costs that may increase the carbon footprint, to avoiding all exotics and opting for embossed prints on leather, Lutz Morris stays true to founder Tina Lutz’s original pillars of design: artisanship, responsible production and altruism.









The brand also donate $10 from every bag sold to EveryMotherCounts.org, a non-profit organisation dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere.







