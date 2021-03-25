Discover the designer that is giving streetwear a luxe touch

FLANNELS, the luxury shopping destination for the savvy and stylish, unveils Fear of God’s seventh collection.

Who said streetwear can’t be sharp and luxe? Fear of God partner up with Flannels to unveil a collection staked to the brim of elegant knits, premium suiting and timeless casual wardrobe staples.

The wool and cashmere knits present an elegant evolution to their classic sweatshirts and hoodies, whilst traditional tailoring is transformed, adapted and updated in the form of transitional and trans-seasonal fits. Crossing disciplines and re-envisioning formalwear through the lens of modern functionality and performance needs, to continually challenge received notions of what contemporary fashion is today.

These looks and pieces will ensure you nail the minimalist trend with perfection.

