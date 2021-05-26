We hear you. Sometimes at the start (or end) of the day a skincare routine with a million steps is the last thing you want to face. So thankfully Harry’s have dropped a new collection that eliminates the fuss and faff yet delivers skin perfection.

After conquering the shaving world with their unique and handy subscription model. Then dropping the most aromatically addictive shower gels. Followed by the most gorgeous hair care products; it only made sense that their skin care line was expanded past their trusted Face Wash.

The Freshening Face Toner is the new step introduced after your face has been cleansed from all the daily junk and impurities. It’ll leave your skin tingling and hydrated ready for moisturising.

Cue the new Day and Night Face Lotions. Quick absorption means there’s no greasy application, whilst extracts of Shea Butter and mint provide plump softness and a fresh awakening scent.

Lastly, are the new Brightening Eye Cream and Targeted Blemish Treatment. Just a few dabs of these will help soothe redness and brighten any dark circles.

With the kit ranging from £5-£8, these products have all the ingredients to become your bathroom or weekend bag staples.

Discover the Harry’s New Skincare line here



