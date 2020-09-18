Daniel w. Fletcher unveils new pre-Spring 2021 collection

The future is bright and the forecast is sunshine galore thanks to Daniel w. Fletcher’s new Pre-Spring 2021 capsule collection.



The curated collection comprises 24 individual pieces all crafted with instant wearability and style elevation in mind. Whilst keeping the focus on sustainable, timeless pieces rather than fast throwaway fashion.

British flare is visible throughout, with reworked rugby jersey stripes resembling seaside deckchairs in the most chicest of ways. Whilst locally sourced and manufactured soft merino wool accessories emphasise the optimistic future of sustainable and conscious high fashion.



A philosophy at the heart of the brand and designer. “For me, offering smaller capsules, which are scaled to work with the current size of the DANIEL w. FLETCHER brand, and also prove to be more conscious towards our environmental impact is a much more efficient and effective way of working,”

This is the second time that Fletcher has adopted this business model to focus on a refined edit of pieces designed to be worn immediately which follows the successful collection released just three months ago, during the reimagined Autumn/Winter 2020 London Fashion Week.



The DANIEL w. FLETCHER Pre-Spring 2021 collection will be available to buy at DanielWFletcher.com when the collection is unveiled during London Fashion Week.