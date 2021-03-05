Carmen Hidalgo: The designer behind emerging brand MYNOK talks queer power

Emerging designer Carmen Hidalgo launched her debut collection for her brand MYNOK in November 2020. The brand campaign launched with a very specific message in mind, in supporting the LGBTQ community.

Rooted in strong appreciation and support for the community, Hidalgo has curated each season’s campaign to feature only trans and non-binary models. To highlight emerging queer talent and creativity. We sit down with the designer to discuss her sources of inspiration and the future of the fashion landscape.

The name MYNOK, is a beautiful tribute to your late brother, how is his spirit and presence felt in the collections and brand?

I don’t think this brand would exist if it wasn’t for him. I studied fashion and created MYNOK because I needed to use my life for something meaningful that would bring meaning to my life and his, after he passed away. This brand started after years of feeling that I needed to put all this love and complex emotions into a project that could bring honesty to myself and that others could relate to.

How has the creative process allowed you to work through emotions of loss and grief?

It’s been a very complicated process where I’ve been feeling so many emotions for months and even years. Experiencing this type of grief and loss has opened a new vision to me, it has amplified my emotions and has made me more analytical. Grieving is a very solitary journey and unconsciously I started to create a language that allowed me to connect with others, so I would say that MYNOK as a creative process has allowed me enormously to work towards beginning understanding these emotions.

Why is the LGBTQ+ community a strong source of inspiration for you as a designer and creative?

I’m very influenced by emotions and philosophical concepts. As a result I’m expressing myself and I can not avoid feeling very related to this community because we share the same purpose, honesty within ourselves through a complex process towards the world. I find that for example grief and loss are very present for some people in this community, understanding it not as losing another person but a part of themselves, a relationship…At the same time, not everything has to be that serious and I love the trash culture, John Waters and Andrew Logan are a part of my personal heaven.

Do you think fashion has a responsibility in today’s climate to reflect and speak about social issues?

I don’t think that everything artistic has the responsibility of speaking about something in specific, that would destroy the freedom that is needed for creating with honesty. I believe in freedom, even though I might disagree with how the world is organised at the moment. If I think about fashion from a business perspective things are different. I do believe that any economic system has to be responsible, reflect the current society and increase the opportunities in a more equitable way. I’m afraid that at the moment equity and equality are not taking the important space that they should. CEOs and directors are not willing to lose any benefits, they follow a pyramidal structure and until this changes things will not truly reflect the social issues.

What are the positives that you have found when casting diverse and queer models, how does this elevate your vision?

I have found that diverse and queer models elevate and enrich my vision to another level. I could never reflect the society and future that I would like to experience without them. For me there’s no other way of doing fashion, how could I urge you to be honest with yourself and express your emotions if I’m not working with models that have created their own realities and identities from scratch.