Bruno Mars launches new collaboration with Lacoste

Bruno Mars channels designer alter ego Ricky Regal for new collaboration with Lacoste

Talk about a creative concept! Bruno Mars transforms into Ricky Regal, a fashion entrepreneur with a lust for life and passion for fashion, for new capsule collection for Lacoste. The collection bridges Bruno’s dynamic personality and distinct style with Lacoste’s iconic blend of sport and luxury.

The campaign also features Mars’ friend, singer and Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak.

The collaboration began in Los Angeles, where he and Louise Trotter, Lacoste’s Creative Director, first met. Giving free rein to his imagination, the American artist pushed all the limits to give life to Ricky Regal, whose style embodies his passion for flamboyant rhythm and his love for the famous Crocodile.

The Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection is all about bringing together two strong energies: Mars & Lacoste’s crocodile. A universe with an emblematic flourish and flair, translated into a range of ready-to-wear clothing, footwear and accessories for men and women. Articulated around fluid shirts and pop tracksuits, the line features shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, pants, slides and socks, as well as an iconic pair of aviator sunglasses.